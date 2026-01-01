Metal

88 playlist(s)

Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

41K views

the best of thrash metal

the best of thrash metal

23K views

Heavy

Heavy

94K views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

24K views

Heavy/Alt

Heavy/Alt

1.9K views

Radio Rock/Metal

Radio Rock/Metal

672 views

sweating bullets

sweating bullets

678 views

Sad and calm!

Sad and calm!

5.6K views

Another June Rolls Around

Another June Rolls Around

231 views

heavy

heavy

41K views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.3M views

Death metal

Death metal

22K views

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

105K views

booty workout

booty workout

677 views

old-school

old-school

22K views

Melodic metal

Melodic metal

90K views

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

244 views

Industrial Metal Workout

Industrial Metal Workout

12K views

Metal

Metal

2.6K views

Workout

Workout

592 views

Riffs

Riffs

216 views

Metal

Metal

203 views

Black metal

Black metal

1K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

434 views

Songs from the Heart

Songs from the Heart

1.1K views

metalcore ish

metalcore ish

512 views

Some workout music for you.

Some workout music for you.

12K views

Metal Playlist

Metal Playlist

19K views

powermetal

powermetal

1.1K views

Into the Death

Into the Death

4.3K views

hair metal and 80/90s

hair metal and 80/90s

2.3K views

Noise Industrial

Noise Industrial

20K views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

3.4K views

Metal gym

Metal gym

1.9K views

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

Old Scool Melodic Death Metal

633 views

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

2.6K views

Свалка гитарных рифов

Свалка гитарных рифов

2.2K views

Running modern metal

Running modern metal

253 views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.6K views

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

destroy thy self and loathe the world in which ye live

82K views

Metal

Metal

615 views

Rock is not dead yet in 2024

Rock is not dead yet in 2024

24K views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

291 views

메탈

메탈

535 views

Guitar Rock

Guitar Rock

8.9K views

старый рок

старый рок

38K views

Хуйовий день starter pack

Хуйовий день starter pack

427 views

Breakdown City

Breakdown City

257 views

Entreno

Entreno

579 views

Rumbling

Rumbling

642 views