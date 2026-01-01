Metal
88 playlist(s)
80s Hair Metal Playlist
41K views
the best of thrash metal
23K views
Heavy
94K views
80s Heavy Metal
24K views
Heavy/Alt
1.9K views
Radio Rock/Metal
672 views
sweating bullets
678 views
Sad and calm!
5.6K views
Another June Rolls Around
231 views
heavy
41K views
Black Metal for Any Day
2.3M views
Death metal
22K views
Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent
105K views
booty workout
677 views
old-school
22K views
Melodic metal
90K views
Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy
244 views
Industrial Metal Workout
12K views
Metal
2.6K views
Workout
592 views
Riffs
216 views
Metal
203 views
Black metal
1K views
Spring 2026
434 views
Songs from the Heart
1.1K views
metalcore ish
512 views
Some workout music for you.
12K views
Metal Playlist
19K views
powermetal
1.1K views
Into the Death
4.3K views
hair metal and 80/90s
2.3K views
Noise Industrial
20K views
Metal bangers
3.4K views
Metal gym
1.9K views
Old Scool Melodic Death Metal
633 views
Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈
2.6K views
Свалка гитарных рифов
2.2K views
Running modern metal
253 views
Recap de décembre à février 2025
1.6K views
Metal
615 views
Rock is not dead yet in 2024
24K views
90s Industrial
291 views
메탈
535 views
Guitar Rock
8.9K views
старый рок
38K views
Хуйовий день starter pack
427 views
Breakdown City
257 views
Entreno
579 views
Rumbling
642 views